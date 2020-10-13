J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and JLM Couture (NYSE:JLMC) Head-To-Head Review

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) and JLM Couture (OTCMKTS:JLMC) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get J.Jill alerts:

11.3% of J.Jill shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of J.Jill shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of JLM Couture shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for J.Jill and JLM Couture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J.Jill 0 1 0 0 2.00 JLM Couture 0 0 0 0 N/A

J.Jill currently has a consensus target price of $0.64, suggesting a potential downside of 28.33%. Given J.Jill’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J.Jill is more favorable than JLM Couture.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares J.Jill and JLM Couture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J.Jill $691.34 million 0.06 -$128.57 million $0.06 14.88 JLM Couture N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JLM Couture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than J.Jill.

Volatility and Risk

J.Jill has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JLM Couture has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J.Jill and JLM Couture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J.Jill -24.13% -495.33% -6.65% JLM Couture N/A N/A N/A

About J.Jill

J.Jill, Inc. operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, Website, and catalogs. As of June 15, 2020, it operated approximately 280 stores. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About JLM Couture

JLM Couture, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bridal wear and related accessories. The company offers bridal and bridesmaid gowns. Its bridal gown collections include Alvina Valenta, Hayley Paige, Blush by Hayley Paige, Jim Hjelm, Lazaro, Tara Keely, Lovelle, Ti Adora, Allison Webb, and Hayley Paige Athleisure; and bridesmaid collection comprise Hayley Paige Occasions and Hayley Paige Athleisure. The company sells its products to specialty bridal shops located in the continental United States and Europe, as well as has one retail location in California. JLM Couture, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.