ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Receives $67.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ITT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

ITT stock opened at $63.95 on Thursday. ITT has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,406 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,753 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,061,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ITT by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275,502 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in ITT by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

