ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ITT shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,779,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,406 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 589.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 443,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 378,828 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in ITT by 45.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 918,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 288,291 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ITT by 4,163.7% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 285,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 278,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ITT by 37.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after buying an additional 275,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITT opened at $63.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. ITT’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

