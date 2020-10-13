iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Cut by Pinnacle Bank

Pinnacle Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Pinnacle Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Pinnacle Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $221,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $116.71. 10,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,183. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

