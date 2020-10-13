iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Decreased by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 54.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,270 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 161.2% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 53,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,183. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.42. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.70 and a fifty-two week high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.