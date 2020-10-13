IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $8.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRCP opened at $7.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $245.70 million, a P/E ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

