Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period.

PBP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,847. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.23.

