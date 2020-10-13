Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) Given a €2.15 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price target on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.50 ($2.94) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.11 ($2.48).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.