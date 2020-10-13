Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ISNPY. ValuEngine raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Sunday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo stock opened at $11.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.11. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

