Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Insider Buys 21 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £188.37 ($246.11).

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 896.20 ($11.71). 1,753,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.11 ($13.17).

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

