Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) Insider Buys 21 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 897 ($11.72) per share, for a total transaction of £188.37 ($246.11).

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 896.20 ($11.71). 1,753,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,047. United Utilities Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 625 ($8.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,104 ($14.42). The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 862.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 888.15.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,008.11 ($13.17).

United Utilities Group PLC (UU.L) Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

