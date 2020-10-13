Insider Buying: SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Insider Buys 8 Shares of Stock

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,814 ($36.77) per share, for a total transaction of £225.12 ($294.12).
Shares of LON SDR traded down GBX 36 ($0.47) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,806 ($36.66). 63,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a current ratio of 7.12. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a one year low of GBX 1,711 ($22.35) and a one year high of GBX 3,465 ($45.27). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,791.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,824.55. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.40.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a GBX 35 ($0.46) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is currently 70.20%.
About SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
