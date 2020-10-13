Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Inseego from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Northland Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.16.

INSG stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Inseego has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inseego will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $347,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen M. Smith sold 10,057 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $113,845.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,500.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,647 shares of company stock worth $853,253 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Inseego by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inseego during the second quarter valued at approximately $866,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inseego by 339.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inseego during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

