InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.
Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,917. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.
About InMode
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.