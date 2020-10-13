InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) PT Raised to $55.00 at Robert W. Baird

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $43.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.31% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on InMode from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InMode from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded up $4.76 on Tuesday, hitting $43.89. The company had a trading volume of 126,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,917. InMode has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.84.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. InMode had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 31.76%. The firm had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that InMode will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in InMode by 472.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,430 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.