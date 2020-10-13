ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €8.10 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) target price on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €8.40 ($9.88) price objective on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €8.24 ($9.69).

ING Groep has a 12-month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12-month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

