HorusPay (HORUS) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One HorusPay token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $238,044.26 and approximately $41.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00270942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00098452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00037046 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.35 or 0.01510250 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00154944 BTC.

HorusPay Token Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io . HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

