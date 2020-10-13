Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.23. The stock had a trading volume of 25,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.22. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

