Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690,072 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,291,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,489,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $838,211,000 after buying an additional 714,177 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.79.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total transaction of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total transaction of $11,738,029.01. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock valued at $32,088,591. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HD traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $288.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.27.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

