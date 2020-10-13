Hoey Investments Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Paypal by 3.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Paypal by 60.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 11.8% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Paypal by 20.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 29,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 53.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $194.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Paypal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Paypal from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Paypal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.98.

Shares of Paypal stock traded up $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $205.81. 163,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,330. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.32 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paypal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at $17,409,120.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock valued at $22,178,495 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.