Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 9,751 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 75,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.12. 1,905,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,111,633. The firm has a market cap of $222.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

