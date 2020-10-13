Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 621 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. UBS Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In related news, EVP Ronald Schellekens sold 7,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $1,030,148.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,088.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.16. 69,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,447,208. The stock has a market cap of $196.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

