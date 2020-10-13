Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 11,134 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hoey Investments Inc. lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,134 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after buying an additional 8,187,609 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20,306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,810,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,797,056 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,411,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,064,000 after buying an additional 2,326,169 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.32.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, reaching $100.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599,703. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $312.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.61.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $1.06. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

