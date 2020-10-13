Hoey Investments Inc. Has $47,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 79.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,308,634,000 after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,614,000 after buying an additional 1,122,225 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,600,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,042,000 after buying an additional 714,717 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $303,133,000 after buying an additional 682,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,779,000 after buying an additional 473,484 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.88.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.62 per share, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.21. 20,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.51. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $11.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

