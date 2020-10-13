Hoey Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 399 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 569 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 330 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 reduced their price target on The Boeing from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.39.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.36 per share, with a total value of $199,710.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $3.94 on Tuesday, reaching $163.41. 193,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,646,160. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $378.70. The company has a market cap of $94.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.93) by ($1.86). The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.82) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -10.1 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.