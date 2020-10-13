Hoey Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Hoey Investments Inc. lowered its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.94.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.13. 74,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,732,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.98. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $65.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

