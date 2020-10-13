Hoey Investments Inc. Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 798 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 12,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5,276.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 13,139 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at about $370,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.90.

NYSE GS traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.30. 118,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,339. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

