Hoey Investments Inc. Buys 11,724 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,724 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hoey Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.58. The company had a trading volume of 229,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,270,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $399.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

