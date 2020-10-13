HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut HEXO from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.18.

Get HEXO alerts:

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in HEXO by 143.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,478,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEXO by 366.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 813,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 639,123 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in HEXO by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 708,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 101,460 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in HEXO during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.