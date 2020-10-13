HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners reissued a hold rating and set a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $0.75 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HEXO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut HEXO from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on HEXO from $1.00 to $0.90 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.18.
Shares of HEXO stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. HEXO has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $3.01.
About HEXO
HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.
