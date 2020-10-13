Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $40.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $47.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HXL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut Hexcel from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hexcel from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.05.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $37.45 on Friday. Hexcel has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its position in Hexcel by 19.4% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 2,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 29.3% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.