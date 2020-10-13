Hexavest Inc. Sells 52,985 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,403 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 52,985 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $32,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,217,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.08. 854,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,323,693. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $225.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.09.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

