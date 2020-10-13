Hexavest Inc. Sells 39,882 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,838 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 39,882 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $21,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 301,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,641,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.07.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.41. 48,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,788. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.10.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.