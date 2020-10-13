Hexavest Inc. Sells 32,620 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,620 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $36,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,251. The company has a market capitalization of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $247.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.44, for a total value of $839,266.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,816 shares in the company, valued at $38,886,071.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

