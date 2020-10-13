Hexavest Inc. Sells 103,366 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 103,366 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.18. 588,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,852,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $55.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.15.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

