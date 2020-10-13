Hexavest Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hexavest Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,026 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $36,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.18, for a total transaction of $18,019,155.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 84 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $358.11 per share, for a total transaction of $30,081.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 633,987 shares of company stock worth $216,643,755 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $384.21. 26,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,677,696. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $358.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.75. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 71.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 10.70%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Broadcom from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 boosted their price target on Broadcom from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.48.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

