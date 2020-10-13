Hexavest Inc. Lowers Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Hexavest Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 300,111 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $41,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 803,429 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,583,000 after purchasing an additional 36,521 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.1% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 111,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.3% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 20,827 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.06. The stock had a trading volume of 492,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,808,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market cap of $170.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

