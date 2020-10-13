Hexavest Inc. Invests $20.44 Million in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 595,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.26. The stock had a trading volume of 413,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,306,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $146.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.03.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Truist cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

