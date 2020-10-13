Hexavest Inc. Has $27.86 Million Position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hexavest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,922 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 41,866 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $27,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at about $54,127,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in McDonald's by 33.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,529,724 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $835,598,000 after buying an additional 1,144,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald's by 15.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,308,005 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,532,576,000 after buying an additional 1,096,425 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McDonald's by 626.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,018 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $204,502,000 after buying an additional 964,105 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in McDonald's by 32.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of McDonald's from $212.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

MCD traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $227.85. The company had a trading volume of 54,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,932. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.81. The company has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $228.66.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

