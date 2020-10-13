Hexavest Inc. Has $147.15 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hexavest Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 699,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 139,084 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.0% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $147,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 588.2% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.07. 724,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,370,754. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,675.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.46.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

