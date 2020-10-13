Hexavest Inc. Buys 838,774 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 39,397.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 838,774 shares during the quarter. Hexavest Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $30,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,424,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,272,000 after buying an additional 321,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,022,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,724,000 after acquiring an additional 64,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE USB traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,558,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $36.20. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.36 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. BofA Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.31.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.