Hexavest Inc. Buys 139,428 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139,428 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group makes up 0.9% of Hexavest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hexavest Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $34,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 79.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 104.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.48. The company had a trading volume of 23,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,743,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.48. The company has a market capitalization of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 52 week low of $79.41 and a 52 week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNC. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

