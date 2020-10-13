Hexavest Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,721,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,472,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.1% of Hexavest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 227.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 773,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,508,473. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 125.04 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.21.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

