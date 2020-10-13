Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRTG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $10.66 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $299.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.80.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

