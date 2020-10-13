Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.25 to $12.75 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Hercules Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.03.

NYSE HTGC opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a net margin of 34.44% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 13.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 5.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 252,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

