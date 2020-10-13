Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) versus China Medicine (NYSE:CHME) Head-To-Head Review

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) and China Medicine (OTCMKTS:CHME) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

87.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Herbalife Nutrition shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of China Medicine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and China Medicine, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition 0 0 5 0 3.00 China Medicine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.46%. Given Herbalife Nutrition’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Herbalife Nutrition is more favorable than China Medicine.

Profitability

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and China Medicine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition 5.89% -120.60% 15.83% China Medicine N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Herbalife Nutrition and China Medicine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition $4.88 billion 1.50 $311.00 million $2.82 17.54 China Medicine N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Herbalife Nutrition has higher revenue and earnings than China Medicine.

Risk and Volatility

Herbalife Nutrition has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Medicine has a beta of 2.87, meaning that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition beats China Medicine on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The company offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprising dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products consisting of facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products, such as N-R-G tea and energy drink products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through own retail stores, as well as through independent service providers, sales representatives, and sales officers. The company was formerly known as Herbalife Ltd. and changed its name to Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. in April 2018. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

China Medicine Company Profile

China Medicine Corporation produces and distributes prescription and over the counter drugs, traditional Chinese medicine products, herbs and dietary-supplements, medical devices, and medical formulations in China. The company offers various products for applications, including oncology, high blood pressure, and removal of toxins from food and animal feeds. It provides products that treat stagnation of the heart blood, obstruction of qi in the chest, cardiodynia, headache, and dysmenorrhea; upper respiratory tract infection, acute faucitis, acute tonsillitis, acute gastroenteritis, etc.; acute and chronic hepatitis, deferment hepatitis, cholecystitis, etc.; irregular menstruation, dysmenorrhea, and amenorrhea; anemia and deficiency of vital energy; palpitation, dizziness, and fatigue; and cerebral arteriosclerosis and ischemic stroke. The company distributes its products through a sales network in China. The company was formerly known as Lounsberry Holdings III, Inc. and changed its name to China Medicine Corporation in May 2006. China Medicine Corporation was founded in 2005 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.