Hancock Whitney (HWC) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ: HWC) is one of 302 public companies in the “State commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Hancock Whitney to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.7% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Hancock Whitney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of shares of all “State commercial banks” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Hancock Whitney has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hancock Whitney’s rivals have a beta of 0.98, suggesting that their average stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hancock Whitney and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hancock Whitney $1.44 billion $327.38 million 5.38 Hancock Whitney Competitors $1.43 billion $251.54 million 9.42

Hancock Whitney has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Hancock Whitney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Hancock Whitney pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Hancock Whitney pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.3% and pay out 29.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Hancock Whitney has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hancock Whitney is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hancock Whitney and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hancock Whitney 0 0 2 0 3.00 Hancock Whitney Competitors 4766 10138 6781 424 2.13

Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.15%. As a group, “State commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 18.26%. Given Hancock Whitney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hancock Whitney is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Hancock Whitney and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hancock Whitney -4.74% -1.24% -0.14% Hancock Whitney Competitors 18.29% 9.05% 0.99%

Summary

Hancock Whitney beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial and industrial; commercial real estate; construction and land development; residential mortgages, including fixed and adjustable rate loans; consumer loans comprising second lien mortgage home loans, home equity lines of credit, and nonresidential consumer purpose loans; revolving credit facilities; and letters of credit and financial guarantees. The company also offers investment brokerage services, and annuity and life insurance products; trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and treasury management services, as well as operates and sells foreclosed assets. It operates approximately 217 full service banking and financial services offices and 288 automated teller machines in Gulf south corridor, including south Mississippi; southern and central Alabama; southern, central, and northwest Louisiana; the northern, central, and Panhandle regions of Florida; and east Texas, including Houston, Beaumont, and Dallas, as well as operates a loan production office in Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Hancock Holding Company and changed its name to Hancock Whitney Corporation in May 2018. Hancock Whitney Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Gulfport, Mississippi.

