Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme has promising collaboration deals related to its ENHANZE technology with several pharma companies. These deals generate the majority of revenues for the company. Blockbuster drugs like Herceptin and Rituxan use ENHANZE for subcutaneous administration, which boosts Halozyme’s royalties. FDA’s approval for subcutaneous formulation of J&J’s Darzalex will likely boost royalties. Restructuring initiatives announced in 2019 are also encouraging. Halozyme’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. However, the company’s dependence on collaboration partners for revenues remains a concern. Failure and discontinuation of PEGPH20 development in 2019 was a major setback. Loss estimates have been mixed ahead of Q3 earnings. The company has a negative record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$28.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 4,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,784. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $29.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82. The company has a current ratio of 19.19, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.71% and a negative net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $865,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,336.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $348,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,303,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,337 shares of company stock worth $2,876,453 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 566.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after buying an additional 263,895 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 42,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

