GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

Get GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GWPH. TheStreet downgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $271.00 price target on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.69.

Shares of NASDAQ GWPH opened at $96.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.61. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52-week low of $67.98 and a 52-week high of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 5.80.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,364 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,221.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,729.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $477,852. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 2.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,707,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,631,000 after purchasing an additional 84,036 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,720,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after acquiring an additional 813,428 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,139,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,827,000 after acquiring an additional 35,359 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,048,000 after acquiring an additional 69,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.