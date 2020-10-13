GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

GRWG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on GrowGeneration from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. GrowGeneration has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of GrowGeneration stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. GrowGeneration has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.20. The company has a market cap of $842.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 883.94 and a beta of 2.32.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.67 million. On average, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Merida Capital Partners, Lp sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $587,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Salaman sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $1,803,270.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,288,501 shares in the company, valued at $24,984,034.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 495,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,095 over the last three months. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $11,366,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $10,000,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth about $6,156,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the first quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

