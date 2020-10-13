Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet cut Griffin Industrial Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIF opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.41 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.97. Griffin Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

In other Griffin Industrial Realty news, VP Scott Charles Bosco sold 3,000 shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $155,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $155,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Griffin Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. 50.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2018, the company owned 37 buildings comprising 25 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Florida.

