Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 233.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.39. 414,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,761,855. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.