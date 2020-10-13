Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $751,000 Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 17,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after purchasing an additional 19,110 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,495,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 18,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.37. The company had a trading volume of 36,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,600,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $101.08 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $123.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.22.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.17.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.